Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has been awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

The award, the last in the series of prizes given in the sciences from Monday, was announced today in Oslo Norway. The Peace prize worth $900,000 will be presented in Oslo on December 10.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee believes it is now that Abiy Ahmed’s efforts deserve recognition and need encouragement. The committee hopes that the 2019 NobelPeacePrize will strengthen Prime Minister Abiy in his important work for peace and reconciliation.

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize is also meant to recognise all the stakeholders working for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia and in the East and Northeast African regions, the Nobel Peace Prize Committee said.

In close cooperation with Isaias Afwerki, the President of Eritrea, this year’s Peace Laureate Abiy Ahmed quickly worked out the principles of a peace agreement to end the long “no peace, no war” stalemate between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

In Ethiopia, even if much work remains, Peace Laureate Abiy Ahmed has initiated important reforms that give many citizens hope for a better life and a brighter future. As Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed has sought to promote reconciliation, solidarity and social justice.

Abiy Ahmed Ali became Prime Minister of Ethiopia in April 2018.

His office said Ethiopia is proud as a nation for being recognised for the much coveted award.

