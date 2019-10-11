Loading...

A mob has reportedly set two suspected armed robbers ablaze in Delta State.

The incident occurred at the Sublane junction in the Mosogar community in the Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the robbers a truck driver and his wife of their mobile phones and unspecified amount of money at the Uduaka area of the town.

According to report, during the operation, the suspects attempted to rape the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, while the truck driver was said to have raised the alarm, with the armed robbers fleeing into the bush.

The scream of the truck driver attracted the mob as well as the vigilantes in the community, who promptly laid an ambush for them.

Minutes later, the suspects were apprehended by the angry mob, who quickly set them ablaze, PUNCH reports.

A source, identified simply as Hannah said “The two young men attacked a truck driver and his wife at their home in the Uduaka area of the town in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

“After taking the couple’s phones and cash, they insisted on sleeping with the couple’s 13-year-old daughter; that was when the truck driver raised the alarm.

“The thieves then fled into the bush. Neighbours informed the vigilantes of the attack and they went into the bush searching for the thieves until they caught them around the Sublane area of the town and a mob overpowered them and set the two men ablaze.”

State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke confirmed the development, saying, “It is true that the two boys were with a locally-made gun. The incident happened on Tuesday.”