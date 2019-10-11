By Funmilola Olukomaiya
Canadian-born Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, stepped out yesterday looking smashing in an ANKV number and we must say, she slayed in the dress!
Jackie attended the press conference of her upcoming movie “The Perfect Picture” in Ghana in an ANKV’s custom ruffled dress. Jackie also hinted that the first ‘Perfect Picture’ was shot ten years ago.
We definitely love this piece from ANKV as the colour and choice of the fabric used to design the piece complemented the details of the ruffled dress.
The outfit marks one of the most dramatic looks she’s ever displayed in the past few months.
See photos below.
Credits
Dress by @officialankv
Shoes @naanacroffie
Picture @manuelphotography___official
Styled by @officialkelvincent
Makeup @nancyblaq
Source: Instagram
The dress, bag, show and her hair make sense…