By Taiwo Okanlawon

Ipakodo Senior Grammar School from Ikorodu has emerged as the winner of the Felabration 2019 School Debate, an event which was part of activities for the annual music festival to commemorate the life and times of the Afrobeat legend and Nigerian musical icon, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The students from 10 public and private secondary schools across Lagos debated on the theme, “Person Above The Age of 70 Should Not Be Allowed To Contest Political Positions.” The debate took place at Freedom Park in Lagos on Wednesday.

Felabration was conceived in 1998 by Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti in memory and celebration of her father, Fela.

The participating schools include Randle Senior Secondary School, Green Springs, Oke Odo Senior Secondary school, Ipakodo Senior Secondary School, and Epe High School.

Others are Ronik Comprehensive College, Rainbow College, Oregun Senior Grammer School, Baptist Academy Obanikoro and New Era Girls School, all based in Lagos.

Ipakodo Senior Grammar School came first in the debate, Green Springs came second and Epe High School claimed the third place.

According to Yeni, the debate was to encourage intellectualism among young minds. She said Fela had his intellectual side and he believed so much in debates.

Prizes for the winners and the participating schools include items like Ipad, laptop, drum sets, keyboards and computers.

With the theme “From Lagos with Love” derived from one of Fela’s popular songs titled “Eko Ile”, the Felabration proper kicks off on October 14 with the Fela Symposium (Debates 11) at the NECA House, Ikeja, Lagos.

Expected to speak at the event on the topic “Teacher Don’t Teach Me Nonsense” are Chimamanda Adichie, Bobi Wine (Uganda) and Prof. Akin Oyebode.

Later that day, musical concerts will hold every evening at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos.

The concerts will run till Sunday, October 20.