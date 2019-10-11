Loading...

Abductors of the six female students and two staff of Engravers College, Kakau Daji, in Chikun Local government area of Kaduna state, are yet to release their victims.

The victims are still in custody after their captors have collected a ransom of N3.6 million, according to sources close to the families of the victims.

The parents reportedly said there had been no communication from the bandits since the ransom was delivered some days ago.

The development is said to have further heightened fears among parents who have been anxious since their children were abducted on October 3.

“Parents of the girls contributed N3.6 million and it was delivered to the kidnappers, but they have not released the girls,” a source said.

“As it is, the parents are helpless and apprehensive. There has been no communication with the bandits after the money was delivered, so everybody is worried.

“We have been praying day and night to God to touch the hearts of the kidnappers and free the children and the staff.

“The parents have been in trauma since the incident happened and they were hoping that the girls would be released after the payment of the ransom.”

Also, the abductors of four students of the Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Gwagwada, in the same LGA, have demanded for a ransom of N2 million.

On Thursday, troops of operation Thunderstrike had rescued six of the abducted students but four of them remained in captivity.