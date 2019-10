Loading...

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Reality TV Star Cynthia Nwadiora, Cee-C, in these new photos is giving us fresh vibes!

She posted on the gram photos of her black shapewear-like lace outfit which she wore on a date last night.

She wrote:

The BBNaija star’s outfit which left little to the imagination was complimented with monochrome sandals.

See more photos below:

Source: Instagram