Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhariari on Friday banned ministers and head of government agencies from embarking on foreign trips.

A statement issued by the Director of Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said the directive was to enable them attend budget defence session at the National Assembly.

According to the statement, sequel to the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill by Buhari to the National Assembly, the president had directed the immediate suspension of international travels by all Cabinet Members and Heads of Government Agencies so as to enable Ministers personally lead the process of Budget defence at the National Assembly.

“The suspension of such travels will enable Functionaries and Agencies of the Executive Arm to provide the required cooperation with the Legislature in order to ensure timely passage of the Appropriation Bill.

“Honourable Ministers who have already secured approval to travel are by this directive, required to revalidate such approvals with Mr. President after confirming the Schedule of Appearances with the relevant Committees of the National Assembly,” the statement said.

The statement added that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) had been directed to liaise with the relevant committees of the National Assembly for their Schedules of Budget defence.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan had on Friday said the National Assembly would not allow ministers and head of agencies to frustrate it from meeting up with its December target of passing the budget into law.