The Appeal Court on Friday affirmed the decision of the Kogi Election Petition Tribunal nullifying the election of Senator Dino Melaye.

Melaye, who represents Kogi West Senatorial District, had gone to the Appeal Court to challenge the decision of the tribunal nullifying his election.

The court ordered the conduct of a fresh election in the zone.

The National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Lokoja, had in August sacked Melaye and ordered a fresh election.

Melaye was dragged to the tribunal by the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi.

In the now annulled election, Melaye polled 85,395 votes, while Adeyemi scored 66,902 votes.

But Adeyemi challenged Melaye’s victory on three grounds of irregularities, over-voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The three-man panel led by Justice A. O. Chijioke had agreed with Adeyemi’s objections.

In a split judgment, the tribunal annulled the election and ordered another election in the senatorial district.

Melaye went to Appeal Court and has now lost.