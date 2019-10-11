Loading...

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Disqualified housemate, Natacha Akide aka Tacha, of the 2019 Big Brother Naija Season 4, has deleted all her photos on Instagram.

The pepper dem housemate deleted all her photos on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

The reason for deleting all her photos is best known to because just like every other celebrity who deleted all their photos from Instagram, she didn’t give any reason.

It is not unlikely that Tacha is undergoing a rebranding process, hence, the need to rid herself of her old photos.

Tacha was disqualified from the BBNaija house a few days to the end of the show.