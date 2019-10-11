Loading...

School girls in Bauchi on Friday called for increase in female teachers in schools across the state to encourage girl-child education and retention in schools.

The representative of the girls, under UNICEF’s programme of “Girls for Girls” (G4G), Miss Halima Nado, made the plea on behalf of other school girls in the state.

Nado spoke at the occasion organized to commemorate the 2019 International Day of the Girl-Child (IDGC), with the theme ‘Empower Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow’.

The girls also called on the state government to provide Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities to enable a conducive learning environment for all girls.

They said that UNICEF had been supporting Girl-Child education and empowerment in the state, adding that the Fund recently trained 144 girls leadership skills as part of preparations to mark the 2019 International Day for Girl Child.

Earlier in her remarks, Halima Maigari, Secretary, High Level Women Advocate (HILWA) in the state, said UNICEF, in collaboration with State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), had organized a match in support of education for the Girl-Child.

Also in his remarks, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, promised to provide conducive learning environment for all girls in the state.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Abubakar Kari, the governor said that the present administration had employed mechanisms to improve quality education in the state.

He urged girls to remain in school and proceed to seek for higher knowledge for brighter future.

Other activities marking the occasion include match by over 2000 girls, from the Abubakar Tarawa Balewa Stadium to Bauchi State Government House, a distance of about one km, carrying placards.

Representarive of the state governor received the girls at the Governmemt House.