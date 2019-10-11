Loading...

Arsenal FC striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has been named the winner of the English Premier League (EPL) Player of the Month for September.

The Gabon international won the English top-flight individual accolade following his outstanding form in the month under review.

Aubameyang delivered impactful showings for Unai Emery’s men last month, scoring in all the games he featured for the Gunners.

The 30-year-old found the back of the net five times to take his goal tally to seven in the EPL and helped Arsenal avoid defeat in September.

He grabbed a brace in the Gunners’ 2-2 draw against Watford and was also on the scoresheet against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

The impressive performances ensured he won the award ahead of Algeria international and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

The forward also beat Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira, Aston Villa’s John McGinn, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson to the individual accolade.

Aubameyang replicated his goal scoring form for Gabon on Thursday, scoring the match-winner in their 1-0 victory against Burkina Faso.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker will hope to continue with his impressive form for Arsenal when they take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Oct. 21.