Loading...

ASA has dropped her much-anticipated album, LUCID, after a five-year hiatus.

The first song on the album is ‘Murder in the USA’. See a live performance of the song in the video below.

Other songs on the Album are:

The Beginning

Good Thing

Stay Tonight

Torn

Happy People

You and Me

Femi Mo

Makes No Sense

365

Until We Try (This Lo’)

9 Lives

Don’t Let Me Go

My Dear