American super star singer Ariana Grande has revealed the official tracklisting for the soundtrack to upcoming movie reboot Charlie’s Angels. The singer will appear on five of the soundtrack’s tracks, including “Bad to You,” a collaboration with Normani and Nicki Minaj. The soundtrack, which was co-executive produced by Ariana Grande, Savan Kotecha and Scooter Braun, will be released via Republic Records on November 1st.

”How it’s Done” another track on the tracklist features Burna Boy’s girlfriend and British rapper Stefflon Don, Kim Petras Alma and Kash Doll.

Grande announced the tracklisting on Instagram along with the preorder link, writing, “Excited and honored to have so many phenomenal, bad ass mf women involved in this incredibly special project. We’re all so excited for you to hear this poppy, mildly trappy at times, action-filled, dream of a soundtrack. These songs are so right for this film! This has been such a unique and exciting experience for me and I’m so excited to see it and scream whenever I hear all my friends’ voices. The time is almost here.”

The soundtrack includes the previously release song “Don’t Call Me Angel,” a joint number with Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. It also features “Nobody” by Grande and Chaka Khan, as well as “How It’s Done” from Kash Doll, Kim Petras, Alma and Stefflon Don, which is out now. According to RollingStone.

Charlie’s Angels was directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. The film is in theaters November 15th.