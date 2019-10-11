Loading...

The Apostolic Faith Church, West and Central Africa (WECA) has commenced the platinum jubilee of its missionary works in Africa with a weeklong programme at its headquarters, Anthony Village, Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

The Head Public Relations of the Church, Mr Kayode Adeleye, who announced this on Friday in Lagos, said the church had lined up series of activities to mark its 75th anniversary in Africa.

He said that the week-long activities, which started on Monday would showcase activities within the 75 years church’s missionary work in Africa.

The church was founded by Rev. Timothy Oshokoya, along with Lucas Obakoya and D. T. Robins in 1944. The founding came two years after Oshokoya received gospel tracts from the mother church in the U.S. Apostolic Faith International, which was founded by Rev. Florence Crawford in 1906. It has its headquarters in Portland, Oregon, U.S.

On November 8, 1944, the first evangelistic service of The Apostolic Faith was held in Lagos, with eight people in attendance.

The Apostolic Faith Mission has grown in Africa since then, with chapters spread across Nigeria and Africa.

On the platinum jubilee celebration, Adeleye said that the weeklong activities would include showing of documentaries of the milestones of the church at the headquarters in Anthony Village among others.

“There is an ongoing documentary show of the missionary work of the Apostolic Faith Church in Africa at the headquarters in Anthony where we also have showing of past sermons by the veterans of the church.

“There will be exhibition programmes and youth service on Saturday where the young ones will dish out melodious songs for the commemoration of the church’s anniversary.

“Also, there will be a special youth service on Sunday and a group photograph, while on Monday there will be anniversary service and cutting of the cake at the headquarters in Anthony Village.

“Interested members of the public can also listen to the audio tape of the church’s veterans on the Apostolic Faith App, called “AFM Heritage, which can be downloaded on the Google Play Store,’’ he said.