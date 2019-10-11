Mr. Kingsley Ibokette, President, Akwa Ibom Indigenes Association in South Africa, has urged Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta to transform the area.

Ibokette told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday from Pretoria, South Africa, that Akpabio had the experience to accomplish the task.

“As governor of Akwa Ibom, Akpabio used the `Uncommon Transformation Agenda’ to build massive infrastructure in the state. We urge him to use the same agenda to tackle the numerous challenges facing the Niger Delta Area,’’ he told NAN on the telephone.

According to Ibokette, the Niger Delta region produces the wealth of the country and deserves to get the best for its people. “Akwa Ibom State Association in South Africa commends President Buhari for Akpabio’s appointment. We are optimistic that the minister will deliver,’’ he said.

The president urged the minister to ensure that critical infrastructure that will impact the lives of the people was developed.

“We equally plead with the minister to implement programmes that will tackle poverty, improve education, touch the lives of the elderly and retirees and create employment for the youth in the region.

“As the governor of Akwa Ibom, he built the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, nicknamed `Nest of Champions’. That stadium attracts international matches which made the state to become popular.

“We expect the minister to implement policies and programmes that will also make our country and Niger Delta region popular and attractive,’’ he added.

Ibokette called on stakeholders and the people of the area to support the minister to achieve set goals aimed at improving their living standards.