Aisha Buhari punctured once again the thick rumours about her whereabouts and status as the nation’s First Lady as she took to Twitter on Friday to announce she is alive and kicking.

Apart from the retweets she made of the BBC Africa Eye report on the sex-for-grade scandal, the last time she made an original tweet was on October 1, to wish Nigerians a happy 59th Independence Anniversary.

On Friday, she did a double tweet on a subject she is passionate about: The International day for the Girl Child. Aisha’s Future Assured organisation is an initiative she founded in 2015 to advocate for the health and well-being of women and children through community mobilization and health promotion.

Read Aisha’s tweets:

Today, I join millions of girls around the world to celebrate this year's international day of the girl child, the theme for this year is "GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable". I am happy to note the progress that has been made in the area of activism by girls to protect

1/2 pic.twitter.com/sL6toAdC1i — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 11, 2019

their gender.

I want to state that more needs to be done especially to address gender based violence which seems to be more pronounced recently. All hands must be on deck to achieve this.#GirlChild #GirlForce #GirlChildDay #InternationalDayoftheGirl — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 11, 2019

There have been all manners of speculations about Nigeria’s First Lady since she left for Hajj in August. She has not been seen in public since.