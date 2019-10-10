Loading...

Paul iyoghojie

The female Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ilasan Division, Lekki, Lagos, CSP Oyinye Onwuamaegbu, has dragged eight suspected hoodlums before a Lagos magistrate’s court over alleged breaking and entry, arson , malicious damage and stealing.

Police identified the accused persons as Sunday Gabriel, 19; Emmanuel Michael,24; Kola Muhammed, 24; Muhammed Musa 22.

Others include Marvelous Solomon, 18; Jimoh Habeeb, 28; Adams Olumide, 19; and Tobi Odewale ,29.

According to the Police charge, trouble started for accused persons on 3 September 2019 during the Xenophobic protests in Lagos when the accused persons and others still at large broke and entered a commercial store, Maybrands at Lekki and stole phones and wristwatches valued at N2m and belonging to one Olufemi Adebayo.

The Police also alleged that the accused persons set fire on a transformer valued N4.5m belonging to EKO Electricity Distribution Company, set fire on a Police van with reg. No NPF 2355 D and caused damage to a Toyota Hilux Van with Reg . No SMK FR belonging to Usman Sulaimon.

Police further alleged that the accused attacked one John Chike and robbed him of various properties including Laptop computers valued at N2m.

The accused were also accused of blocking the ever busy Lekki-Epe Expressway, to attack and rob motorists and commuters of their phones and money.

A Police source said nemesis, however, caught up with the accused persons when concerned residents of Lekki sent a distress call to DPO Onuwamaegbu about the crisis and she led her men to the scene to restore order and succeeded in arresting the accused persons while others escaped.

Items recovered from the accused persons, according to the Police included 10 expensive phones and 12 Laptop computers belonging to victims.

The accused were charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on an eight-count charge of breaking and entry, arson, malicious damage and stealing.

Police counsel, Chinedu Njoku told the court in charge NO B\53\2019 that the offences, the accused committed were punishable under Sections 411, 314(e), 340, 309(i), 350, 287 and 34(c) of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

All the accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and Chief Magistrate, Folashade Botoku granted them N500,000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

Botoku adjourned the case till 21 October, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendants be kept at the Ikoyi prison till they perfected the bail conditions.