Motivational speaker, writer and rapper Eva Alordiah is out with a brand new single titled “Solo Life”.
The track which came with a video was produced by Jesse Alordiah. The Video is directed and edited by Eva.
Check it out.
Thursday, October 10, 2019 1:27 pm
What do you think?