Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has vowed that his administration will revive the N50.3 billion Adiyan Waterworks Phase 11 project, which was abandoned by the immediate past Governor of the State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The project is expected to supply 70 million gallons of water daily to the residents of Lagos when completed.

Speaking after carrying out an on the spot assessment of the water plants on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu is upbeat that completion of the project would help to alleviate poverty in the state.

According to him, since access to potable water by the residents remained one of the indices of measuring Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), his administration would give priority attention to the completion of the project.

“This is a 70 million gallons per day water treatment plant when fully completed, meaning 330,000 cubic metric tons per day this would be the biggest of its type any where around Nigeria. This project was started a couple of years back by my predecessor Mr. Babatunde Fashola.

“But we are here now and we have seen it . The commitment on our side is to see how we can complete this project on time as much as possible on budget. It has been a very long journey, the contractor are committed to seeing how we complete this project within 18 months; our government’s commitment is that we will work with them so the contractor Salini Nigeria Ltd, their consultant and the staff and management staff of Lagos State Water Corporation.

“You can imagine if we are able to bring about 70 million gallons of water to the residents additional to what we already have in Lagos. The production is one stage of it, the second stage of it which we quickly want to award is the reticulation. That is to take the water to almost every part that we desire. To as far as Lagos Island,” he said.

The governor stated that his administration would ensure that water plants were running for the benefit of Lagos residents.

He said there was an urgent need to make additional new investment in reviving the water plants to improve the output of clean water production.

Sanwo-Olu added that though they have 14 pumps running in Akute-Ogun water intake facility, the state government would build additional pump for Adiyan Water Plant 11 still under construction.

The governor stated that the state government would come out with a robust financial model to change some of the obsolete machines he said were installed over two decades ago.