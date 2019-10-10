Regina Daniels

Loading...

By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood’s sweetheart and movie star Regina Daniels whose name is always on the lips of Nigerians, over one issue or the other is a year older today, at least Wikipedia displays her birthday as October 10th.

Regina’s real age is not known since the wife of Billionaire business man Ned Nwoko didn’t disclose it. Several ages have been linked to her till date. Some say she’s 19, 17 or even 16.

Little wonder Twitter went agog, after discovering she’s now 22. Fans do not know who calculated this confusing mathematics.

Others feel it’s a miracle to be 19 this year and 22 the next. Sit back and read the reactions culled for you.