By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood’s sweetheart and movie star Regina Daniels whose name is always on the lips of Nigerians, over one issue or the other is a year older today, at least Wikipedia displays her birthday as October 10th.

Regina’s real age is not known since the wife of Billionaire business man Ned Nwoko didn’t disclose it. Several ages have been linked to her till date. Some say she’s 19, 17 or even 16.

Little wonder Twitter went agog, after discovering she’s now 22. Fans do not know who calculated this confusing mathematics.

Others feel it’s a miracle to be 19 this year and 22 the next. Sit back and read the reactions culled for you.

Regina Daniels was 18 last year, 22 this year. What age will she be next year? Calculate using Pythagoras Theorem pic.twitter.com/rXHVn32W8T — Mr Punk (@IamMrPunky) October 10, 2019

Regina Daniels went from 16 to 22 in a matter of Months. The God of Thanos must have snapped his fingers in her life. — DREYLO (@RealDreylo) October 10, 2019

Why is Regina Daniels trending for celebrating her 22nd year birthday and people are saying she moved from 19 to 22, is it your birthday, are you her mother? Why are we this jobless in Nigeria? — King Monye 👑 (@iamkingmonye) October 10, 2019

Regina Daniels was 16 last year and this year she's 22 The only logical Explanation is maybe she was born on February 29, so for the next 4 years she'll be 22. — Lamarr ❁ (@Kinglamar___) October 10, 2019

Regina Daniels moved from being 18 to 22 and you guys are complaining…… I'm not surprised, cus that's what you a "Leap Year" pic.twitter.com/brOjmYMqyG — CoLiN_SNoW ❁ (@snillo_) October 10, 2019

Guys hustle o so that your money can fast forward your wife's age….too much Nwoko money is now making Regina Daniels feel older. pic.twitter.com/yN7N3NpuNp — 🅰kwa-☪ross bruda⚡ (@TonyWitty1) October 10, 2019

So Regina Daniels finally moved from 19yrs to 22yrs. Is God not wonderful? pic.twitter.com/cakA27k1In — ♠Sunnex Grafix® (@sunny4peace) October 10, 2019