Nigerian Navy released on Thursday night two lists of successful candidates in 2019 recruitment interview held in Lagos between July 29 and Aug. 27.

The Navy Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun advised candidates to check their names at the website www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

Training for the successful candidates will hold at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

The Successful candidates were grouped into two, with the first batch beginning their training on 18 October. The second batch will start on 8 May 2020.

According to the information on the website, candidates are to come along with the following items:Two navy blue PT shorts, Two white round neck vests, one pair of white canvas, one pair of brown canvas, two pairs of black trousers, Two white long sleeve shirts, two black ties.

Other requirements for the recruits are: One pair of black shoes, three pairs of white long socks, One pair of national dress, Original and photocopies of credentials, BVN print out, One set of cutlery.

Candidates should note this warning: Any candidate who fails to report 4 days after the indicated dates will not be accepted for training.

You can check for your names here:

Batch A: List of Successful candidates:BATCH-A

Batch B: List of Successful candidates:BATCH-B