Loading...

The Osun House of Assembly has confirmed the 35 nominees sent to the House by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola to fill vacant positions of Commissioners and Special Advisers.

At the plenary in Osogbo on Wednesday, the Assembly’s Speaker, Mr Timothy Owoeye, said the nominees had the requisite qualifications to drive development in the state.

He commended the lawmakers for their efforts during the exercise, adding that it was in line with the 1999 constitution.

Owoeye also advised the nominees to partner with the governor to move the state forward.

Other lawmakers commended the choice of the nominees, saying they have the qualifications to hold the exalted offices.

The motion for confirmation of the nominees was moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Moruf Olanrewaju, and unanimously adopted by the 26 lawmakers.

Governor Oyetola on Sept. 24 sent the list of 35 persons for the positions of commissioners and Special Advisers in his cabinet to the assembly for approval.

Among the nominees are President Nigeria Guild of Editors and editor-in-chief of Daily Telegraph, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, Femi Akande, son of the former Interim National Chairman of All Progressives Congress; Mr Remi Omowaiye and Mr. Nathaniel Agunbiade, who represented Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015.

Yemi Lawal, running mate of Senator Iyiola Omisore, the 2018 governorship Candidate of SDP in Osun and Taiwo Akeju, the spokesperson of the SDP also made the list.

The full list of commissioners/special advisers

Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji, ex-Commissioner for Finance, Engr Oluremi Omowaiye, ex- Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Prof Lekan Yinusa, ex-Commissioner for Budget, Dr. Obawale Adebisi, Mr Adejare Adebisi, Barrister Femi Akande, Mr Rasaki Adeosun , Mr Sola Oladepo

Funke Egbemode, Oladimeji Samson, Engr Felix Adeniran Ibitoye, the National Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, Mr Yemi Lawal (Senator Omisore’s running mate, Mrs Olusola Ogunfolaju Oyehan , an ex- lawmake, Folorunso Oladoyin – Bamisayemi, Dr Bode Olanipekun, the son of the Akirun of Ikirun, Mr Kehinde Olawale, Mr Adebayo Adeleke, ex- House of Representative member, Hon. Nathaniel Agunbiade, Mr Tadese Raheem, Mr Taiwo Akeju, Dayo Adewole, son of former Health Minister, Prof Isaac Adewole

Oladepo Solagbade Atanda, Ajisefini Abiodun, Mumini Adekunle Raifu, Olamiju Olasiji, Rafiu Isamotu, Omowaiye Oluremi, Jamiu Olawumi, Olawale Babatunde Olumide, Olaniyan Hussein Toke, Adeosun Adegboyega Rasaq, Badmus Olalekan Rahmon, Giwa Lateefat, Idiat Babalola, Kolajo Aderemi, Kareem Ismail Akande, Oyegbile Rufus, Olaboopo Olubukola and Bakare Akande