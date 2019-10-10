More than 6,000 families have reportedly fled recent war and conflicts in Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province.

Provincial government Spokesman Mohammad Jawad Hejri told Xinhua that thousands of households have left their residences due to fierce clashes between government security forces and Taliban militants in some districts in the northern part of the province, bordering Tajikistan.

“Some 2,500 families sought asylums in the provincial capital Taluqan and some adjacent areas with satisfactory security, while a rough figure left to neighboring Kunduz province, as clashes engulfed some other districts in Takhar,” said Hejri.

Hejri added that up to 600 families had been covered by the aid agencies. According to him, some displaced families were also provided with assistance in Kunduz province.

The province has witnessed heavy clashes since early this year. Residents in the restive province worry that the Taliban’s onslaught and increasing militancy would force more families to flee.

More than 1 million Afghans have been displaced due to conflicts since 2001 as a worsening security situation and the ongoing insurgency has forced people to leave their homes.