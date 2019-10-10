Loading...

The communities in Shiroro local government area of Niger state, have come under another attack by bandits who sacked more than one thousand two hundred residents from their homes.

The attack comes barely one month after armed bandits attacked seven communities in the same area.

The renewed attacks on Gyaramiya, Bataron Jatau and Bataron Waziri communities took place at about 10:am on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the armed men dispossessed members of the communities of their valuables including foodstuff and petroleum products.

They say the bandits did not however kill anyone, but threatened the residents to vacate their homes and leave for Alawa town in the same local government.

The district head of Alawa, Ibrahim Salihu confirmed the incident saying over 1,200 displaced people from the three communities are in Alawa looking for shelter and food.

Salihu appealed to the state government to come to their aid.

Speaking on the issue, police spokesman, DSP Abubakar Dan-Inna said he has been trying to reach the DPO in the area for confirmation of facts, but without success.

DSP Dan-Inna said for now, he has not gotten an official report on the attacks, adding that the place is a very remote area and communication is big problem.