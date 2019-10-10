Loading...

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

The ELLE Magazine’s 2019 Women in Hollywood issue is out with ten women gracing the covers because of their outstanding contributions and impact in the world. Guess what? Some of our favourite stars made it to the covers!

The ten women featured are Dolly Parton, Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Mindy Kaling, Natalie Portman, Lena Waithe, Melina Matsoukas, Jodie Turner-Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson.

For the 2019 Women in Hollywood, the answer comes with plotting a path unknown.

See the covers shoot below.

Read the full article here