Loading...

Your favourite Nollywood star and cooking show host, Mercy Johnson Okojie and veteran actress Liz Benson Ameye, got together to make plantain and pepper sauce in Mercy’s kitchen.

“It was an enlightening experience, we talked about marriage, sex education, safety for the girl child and more. The food was sweet, but the conversation was definitely sweeter…” the mum of 3 disclosed on her weekly Mercy’s Menu show.