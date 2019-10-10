By Funmilola Olukomaiya
Actress Laide Bakare is indeed a sight to behold in these new photos.
The pretty actress who turned 39 on Monday, October 7, took the gram to express herself with these pretty portraits.
She wrote: Exactly OCTOBER 7th, A QUEEN 👸 WAS BORN 💃🙏 ITS MY BIRTHDAY #THANKFUL 🙏🙏🙏
We must say she looks nothing like her age in these cute birthday photos as she looked even younger and ageless.
See photos from her birthday shoot below.
Credit
Stylist: @nancy__ovia | @dduchessatrium
Makeup: @house_of_cintas
Photography: @ayoalasi
Source: Instagram
