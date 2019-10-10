Loading...

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Actress Laide Bakare is indeed a sight to behold in these new photos.

The pretty actress who turned 39 on Monday, October 7, took the gram to express herself with these pretty portraits.

She wrote: Exactly OCTOBER 7th, A QUEEN 👸 WAS BORN 💃🙏 ITS MY BIRTHDAY #THANKFUL 🙏🙏🙏

We must say she looks nothing like her age in these cute birthday photos as she looked even younger and ageless.

See photos from her birthday shoot below.

Credit

Stylist: @nancy__ovia | @dduchessatrium

Makeup: @house_of_cintas

Photography: @ayoalasi

Source: Instagram