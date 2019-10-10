Loading...

Kevin Hart has reportedly returned to work after being injured in a life-threatening car accident just weeks ago.

According to multiple reports, the 40-year-old star returned to work on Monday in order to promote his upcoming film, “Jumanji: The Next Level,” due in theaters on Dec. 13. However, he’s reportedly taking things slow given he’s not 100 percent healed.

According to TMZ, Hart is working hard to fulfill his duties as best he can. He spent Monday and Tuesday doing shoots, but while his co-stars put in a full day, Hart was there for only two hours because of his injuries. He is said to be staying off his feet as much as possible given his back injury and not dressing in full costume for the shoots.