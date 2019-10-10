Loading...

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Barbadian singer, fashion designer, and businesswoman Robyn Rihanna Fenty in her chat with Vogues’s Abby Aguirre opened up about her long-awaited album – ‘Fenty’, finding love, and had a few words for US president, Donald Trump.

Rihanna who is the cover star for the November Issue of Vogue Magazine said she has been in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and she’s happy it’s going really well.

Speaking about her music career and upcoming album, she said: “I have been trying to get back into the studio. It’s not like I can lock myself in for an extended amount of time like I had the luxury of doing before. I know I have some very unhappy fans who don’t understand the inside bits of how it works.

By “the album,” fans mean the reggae record Rihanna confirmed she was making more than a year ago: R9, as the Navy has labelled it. (It will be Rihanna’s ninth.) So, is R9 still a reggae album?

I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.

Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves. It’s always the same high. Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work.”

