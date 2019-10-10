The House of Representatives has said that the N48 billion capital budgetary allocation for education in the 2020 appropriation was poor.

This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Rep. Babajide Benson (APC-Lagos) in commemoration of World Teachers’ Day at plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented the 2020 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Education however got an additional N112billion allocation under Universal Basic Education Commission. There is also TETFUND, which has a budget in three figure billions.

Nevethless, the House stressed on the need for an increase in the budgetary allocation to the Education sector in the 2020 appropriation bill to better equip teachers with the required training and adequate facilities in schools.

It also expressed concern that teachers in the country were overworked and remained among the worst paid in the world with poor welfare packages and teaching environments in spite of their contributions to societal development.

The green chamber also urged the Federal Government to improve on the welfare and support schemes for teachers.

It called for more training for teachers using the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) approach to address education policy and curriculum choices in schools.

The legislature emphasised that the training would improve competitiveness in science and technology development in the country.

The green chamber also called for the employment of more teachers to address the issue of inadequate staffing and low productivity within the education sector.

The House further mandated the committees on Tertiary Education and Services, and Basic Education and Service to ensure implementation.

The legislature, however, recognised and honoured the best teacher and principal in Nigeria to appreciate and show support for their selfless sacrifices towards societal development.