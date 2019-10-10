Loading...

Kaduna state has been hit with another kidnap report just a week after suspected kidnappers abducted six female students of Engraver’s college and two teachers at Kakau Daji village in Chikun local government area of the state.

The latest report said heavily armed men suspected to be kidnappers attacked the Government Technical Secondary School located at Maraban Kajuru community in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna, abducting the principal of the school.

Although, the incident is yet to be confirmed by Kaduna state police command.

Channels TV reported that the gunmen numbering over twenty stormed the Government Technical School at about 12 midnight on Thursday, and started shooting sporadically into the air to scare the students and teachers.

The sound of the gunshots was said to have woken up the students and staff from sleep, who scampered for safety with many running out of the premises, while the gunmen later took away the principal of the school from his residence to an unknown destination.