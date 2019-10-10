Loading...

The Federal Road Safety Corps on Thursday inducted seven people as Honourary Special Marshals for their zeal in serving the nation.

Those inducted were Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim-Gashash, Bishop Lamido Buba, Dr Jamike Nde, Alhaji Suleiman Galadima, Femi Magaji, Dr Muhammad Sani-Bello and Abdullahi Haruna.

The induction was conducted during the annual sectoral workshop for special marshals of RS1.1 with the theme “Special Marshal Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”.

Assist. Corp Mashal Aliyu Dutsinma, Zonal Commanding Officer, RS 1 headquarter said that the workshop was aimed at sensitising corp marshals on how to enhance their capacity.

He mentioned that the road safety corps was faced with a lot of challenges, urging members of the corps to improve on the way they discharge their duties.

Dutsinma appealed to relevant stakeholders and the general public to support the FRSC, to ensure that there was no record of deaths especially during the ember months.

Speaking, Special Marshal Aminu Yar’adua, zonal coordinator, RS 1, stated that special marshals were men and women of proven integrity who have legitimate source of income and had the passion to serve the nation.

“We are committed and ready to queue up with the ideals of the FRSC so as to sustain the global standard of road management.

“We will ensure capacity development, training and retraining of the special marshal corps towards achieving its objectives”, he said.

Yar’adua commended the good relation between Regular Marshals and Special Marshals, urging them to keep it up and continue to serve the nation diligently.

Also, Special Marshal Aminu Aliyu-Biu, who presented a paper on the role of special marshals yesterday, today and tomorrow, said that their main responsibility is to prevent and minimise road traffic crashes.

He mentioned that the Special Marshal also participate in rescue operations by providing prompt attention and care to victims of road traffic crashes and clearing obstructions on the highway.