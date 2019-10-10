EU lawmakers have roundly rejected France’s European Commission nominee Sylvie Goulard, amid an EU anti-fraud inquiry, dealing a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Goulard was nominated by Macron and allocated the wide-ranging internal market portfolio by commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen.

However, she came under fire from the European Parliament over an ongoing investigation into staff payments during her time as an EU lawmaker, as well as lucrative consulting work she carried out then.

In a committee vote, 29 backed Goulard and 82 rejected her.

The parliament must approve von der Leyen’s full commission team before it can take office on Nov. 1.

EU lawmakers decided that they could not approve the full line-up if it includes Goulard. They have also rejected the nominees from Hungary and Romania.

Macron had previously argued that only the best should be appointed to top EU posts.