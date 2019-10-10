Loading...

Nigeria’s former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the kidnap of a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, John Egla in Nassarawa State.

The Nasarawa State Police command had on Wednesday confirmed the abduction of Egla in Lafia.

The Spokesman of the command, Mr Nansel Ramhan, said the incident was the latest in the wave of abductions in Nigeria in recent times, despite the efforts of the Federal Government to tackle the problem.

Ramhan said that Egla was abducted at his residence in Shabu community on the outskirts of Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State in North Central Nigeria.

The spokesman said that the divisional police officer of the Shabu Police Division reported hearing sporadic gunshots at about 1:16 a.m. on Wednesday.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode, in a tweet, urged the Federal Government to do all they could to get the pastor rescued.

“John Egla, a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has been kidnapped by gunmen in Lafia, Nassarawa state.

“He was abducted at his residence in Shabu community on the outskirts of the state. I call on the FG to do all they can to rescue him at the soonest,” he said.