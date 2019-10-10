Loading...

A suspected internet fraud kingpin, Akegor Godbless Omamuyorwi has been arrested at his palatial home in Ughelli, Delta State, by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,(EFCC) from the Benin Zonal Office.

Omamuyorvi who appears to be a fan of Juventus megastar Cristiano Ronaldo was arrested on Wednesday October 9, 2019.

The arrest of the 34-year-old alleged internet fraud kingpin, who is also a chief in his Agbaro Community, was triggered by a petition from a bank following complaint by a Canadian resident, who alleged that she had transferred the sum of $390,950.34 Canadian dollar to two different accounts in the same bank and suspects a scam.

Preliminary investigations showed that Omamuyorvi was involved in romance scam and presented himself as Mr Sheri Hunt, an oil worker in Milan, Italy to his victim.

He hoodwinked his ‘lover’ victim with the impression that he was sending her a package but demanded for money under the pretext of paying medical bills, legal fee and diplomatic fees.

To further give credence to his fraudulent activities in order to defraud his victim, he sent several emails purportedly from the Canadian Ambassador to Italy and the bank, persuading his victim to accede to his request.

The Commission has sealed his mansion in Ughelli and recovered two high-end cars, with personalised plate numbers from him.

Already, he has made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed.