Paul Iyoghojie

The Management of Uriel limited has dragged its Chief Driver, Adekunle Oyawoye 52, before a Lagos Magistrate court for allegedly stealing N30m properties from it’s warehouse after he was sacked.

Also charged along side with him was the alleged receiver of the stolen properties, Ade Joseph, 37.

The Driver, Oyawoye resides at Jide ola Estate, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos while joseph lives at Owonikoko street, Alagbado, Ijaiye, Lagos.

The accused were arrested by the Police at the Maroko Division, lekki, Lagos and charged before the Igbosere chief Magistrate’s court on a four-court charge of stealing and receiving Stolen properties.

Police counsel, Reuben Solomon, informed the court that the accused persons committed the offense at 7, Segun Oshin, Christ Avenue, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Solomon told the court that the driver broke and entered the warehouse belonging to his employer, Uriel Limited at midnight to steal building materials valued at N30m and sold same to his accomplice, Ade Joseph, at giveaway price and escaped.

He said that following the theft., the management of Uriel limited reported the matter to the police who tracked the driver and arrested him at a hideout.

Solomon added that during investigation, the driver allegedly confessed to the crime and led the police to arrest Joseph at his shop,

He said the offenses, the accused committed were punishable under sections 409, 285, 308 and 328 (a) of the law of Lagos state 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and magistrate, A.M Davies granted the driver N3m bail and Ade Joseph N5m with two surtries each in like sums, who must show proof of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Davies adjourned the case till 17 October, 2019 for further hearing and ordered that the defendant`s be kept at the Ikoyi prison till they perfected the bail conditions.