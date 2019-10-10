Loading...

75 year old American singer, actress, and record producer Diana Ross has been confirmed to perform at Glastonbury 2020 Festival.

The singer, who rose to fame as the lead member of The Supremes, will take to the Pyramid Stage on Sunday June 28, on the final day of the five-day event in Somerset, England.

Previous acts who have taken this prestigious slot include Paul Simon, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and Kylie Minogue, who performed this year to a record-breaking audience. According to BBC viewing figures, an average of 3.2 million people tuned in to watch Minogue’s set.

Glastonbury Festival announced the news on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Shortly afterwards, Emily Eavis, whose father Michael set up the festival in 1970, added: ” I am delighted to say that one of the all-time greats, the wonderful Diana Ross, is coming to Glastonbury to play the Sunday legend slot on the Pyramid next year.”

Ross, whose hit singles include Endless Love and Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, also took to Twitter to express her joy at the announcement.

She wrote: “This is a dream come true. To all the fans across the world, this is my tribute to you. I’m coming to Glastonbury, with love.”

When Ross last performed live in the UK — at Petworth Park in 2008 — she famously reprimanded audience members for filming her on their cellphones. CNN reports.

In 2016, then President Barack Obama honored the legendary singer with the Medal of Freedom, praising her grace and influence.

Tickets for next year’s Glastonbury went on sale last week at £265 ($325) each and sold out in little more than half an hour. Emily Eavis confirmed on Twitter that 2.4 million people had registered online for the chance to buy tickets