An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday remanded a 52-year-old man, Akinbode Ogunseinde, in Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, refused to listen to the defendant’s plea and ordered that he be remanded in prison until Nov.28 pending the Director of Public Prosecution’s advice.

The defendant, an unemployed man, who resides at 11, Aduragbemi St., Oworonshoki, Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, had told the court that the offence was committed on Sept. 17 at the defendant’s residence. Emuerhi said that the defendant called the complainant’s 10- year-old girl to his room on the false pretence of sending her on an errand.

“He shut the door at her and defiled her, thereafter, he warned her not to tell anyone. The girl told her elder sister who informed their mother. The case was reported at the police station and the defendant was arrested,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.