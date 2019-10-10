Loading...

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan has met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed door in Aso Rock, Abuja.

The meeting was said to have started around 3.00pm. The former president reportedly arrived Aso Rock at about 2:58pm on Thursday.

This is the third time Jonathan is visiting the State House, Abuja for a private meeting with Buhari since 2015.

After the meeting which lasted for about eight minutes, the former president refused to speak with newsmen when asked of the purpose of the visit.

Jonathan went straight to his waiting vehicle as his driver drove him off.