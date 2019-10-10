Boko Haram terrorists attacked Gubio, in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State on Thursday, as members of the National Assembly joint committee on the army came on a fact-finding visit.

The insurgents stormed the town in the evening, shooting sporadically, a situation that threw residents into panic.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdul-Khalifa Ibrahim confirmed the attack, but said Nigerian troops have repelled the attackers.

Gubio, located some 84 kilometres north of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno, has been targeted by the insurgents in recent times.

The latest attack occurred while the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, Brigadier General Ibrahim, as well as other principal officers of the operation received the National Assembly delegation.

The lawmakers led by chairmen of the committees in both Senate and House of Representatives chambers, Senator Ali Ndume and Honourable Abdulrazak Namdas, had received a guided tour of some military locations before a meeting at the headquarters of the Theatre Command.

