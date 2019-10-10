Loading...

Nigerian alternative/hip-hop musician, Ogungbemi Olabode Stephen popularly known as Bode Blaq has released visuals for his street banger “Owo Mi Da” where he teamed up with street fusion artist Qdot.

Bode Blaq has continued to push his agenda for giving street lessons on the new song, “Owo Mi Da”.

“Owo Mi Da” is a refreshing fast tempo beat song that sees the duo rising to the occasion with top-notch lyrical rap delivery from Bode Blaq and the beautiful melody from Qdot.

Watch the video below.