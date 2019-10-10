Peasants from Angola’s southern Huila province will be trained in a United Nations project to help them better adapt to climate change, the committee in charge of the programme announced on Wednesday.

More than 100,000 farmers will benefit from the project by the year 2021, said the committee under the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

The project counts on FAO technical assistance and funding of $6.6 million from the Global Environment Fund (GEF).

The project, using field schools, aims to empower rural communities to adapt to climate change.