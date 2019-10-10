Loading...

The Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the Rt. Rev. Christopher Omotunde, on Thursday urged Nigerians to stop living fake lives.

The cleric made the plea at the funeral service for late Madam Elizabeth Adepoju at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Iropora Ekiti, in Ekiti.

Omotunde said everyone would give an account at the end of their sojourn on earth.

The deceased is the mother of the Anglican Bishop of Ekiti West Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Rufus Adepoju and mother-in-law of the Special Assistant (Media) to the Ekiti Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola.

The funeral service was attended by the Deputy Governor of the State, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, the Head of Service, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi and the Deputy Speaker, House of Assembly, Mr Hakeem Jamiu, among others.

Extolling the virtues of the deceased, Omotunde urged her children not to depart from the path of faith, love for God and fellow human beings and piety she exhibited in her lifetime.

Omotunde, in his sermon entitled, “It Will Get To Your Turn One Day,” stressed that human beings must repent and turn to God before the end comes.

The cleric decried the prevailing moral laxity in the society where many had elevated inordinate acquisition of wealth as a way of life.

“The most unfortunate thing in life is that man does not remember that he will die one day and what are we pursuing in this world?

“Remember how short your days are; whoever that does not remember the day he will die is the most foolish person in life.

“Whatever you are pursuing in this world, you are pursuing vanity because when you die, you cannot take anything away. Why do you continue to live a fake life, an empty life.

“You must repent to escape the wrath of God and the best time to do that is now.

“We are strangers and sojourners in this world and we will leave all what we are labouring for in this world behind one day,” he said.