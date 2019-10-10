Algeria on Thursday expressed its rejection of the Turkish military operation in northern Syria and reaffirmed its “full” support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, state-run ENTV channel reported.

“Algeria reiterates its categorical rejection of any military intervention undermining the sovereignty of the Syrian state,’’ said a statement from the Algerian Foreign Ministry, referring to the military operation launched by Turkey on Wednesday.

The statement also expressed Algeria’s “deep concern” over what it described as “serious developments in northern Syria’’.

Turkey on Wednesday announced the launch of a military operation in north-eastern Syria to target separatist Kurdish militia.

“Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area,’’ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted on Wednesday.

The announcement of this operation came three days after the U.S. troops pulled out of the region.

The Arab League Foreign Ministers are due to hold an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss Turkey’s “unacceptable attack on the sovereignty of an Arab League member state’’.