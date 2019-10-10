Loading...

Paul Iyogojie

The Police at the Area ‘A’ Command, Lion building, Lagos Island of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested and arraigned seven sales managers before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly conniving to defraud their employer, Helen Onasanya of the sum of N168, 298, 916 between 2017 and 2019.

Police Identified the accused persons as Sola Gbadebo, 36; Ngozi Ngobiti, 36; Dickson Eromosele, 41; and Aiyeola Olayemi, 67.

Others include Helen Kadri, 50; Bukola Adesanya, 40; and Glory Ogbomaya, 39.

All the accused were charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on a three count charge of stealing and fraud.

Police counsel, Edward Abiodun, informed the court in charge NO A|59|2019 that the accused persons committed the offense between January 2017 and August 2019 at 134, Issa Williams Street, Lagos Island, Lagos and Akwa Ibom Plaza, Trade fair complex, Ojo, Lagos.

Abiodun told the court that the complainant, Onasanya entrusted goods valued N168,298,916 in the care of the accused persons to sell and remit the proceeds into her account, but that the accused persons sold the goods and converted the proceeds to their use.

He said the complainant uncovered the fraud when she audited her account books.

Abiodun said the offenses the accused persons committed were punishable under sections 411, 280, and 323 of the criminal law of Lagos state, 2015.

All the accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence in the open court and Chief Magistrate O.O Oshin granted them N500, 000 bail each with two surties each in like sum.

Oshin adjourned the case till 13 November, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi and Kirikiri Prisons till they perfected the bail conditions.