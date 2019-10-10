Loading... A three-storey building at Sharks Squad, Abijo on Lekki Expressway collapsed at about 7:14 p.m on Thursday, injuring three persons.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the collapsed building was under construction.

“The three people sustained various degrees of injuries and they have been treated and discharged,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said there was no death recorded, while officials are still working and monitoring situation at the site.

He, however, said that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), as well as the Ministry of Solid Material Testing Agency And Physical Planning had been informed to do further investigation.