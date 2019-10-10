Loading...

No fewer than 25,000 policemen will be deployed to Kogi State for the November 16 governorship election, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu says.

This was disclosed in Lokoja on Thursday during a stakeholder-meeting with the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

IGP Adamu said the Nigerian police in collaboration with other security agencies remain committed to preserving the integrity of the electoral process through the protection of electorates, electoral materials before, during and after the election.

The IGP who was represented at the occasion by DIG operation, Abdulmalik Ali warned that they are aware of the recruitment and training of private security by some politicians in a bid to disrupt the election.

This he said will be fruitless as the Nigeria Police will leave no stone unturned to deal decisively with any individual or group who intend to cause havoc during the process.

” Intelligence available within our disposal has revealed that some politicians have started training some people, giving them uniforms to cause mayhem. Be rest assured that we will not allow this to happen on election day,” he stated.

Earlier, the INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission was ready to conduct a transparent, free, fair and conclusive election in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

According to him, all sensitive materials are now available for the polls, stressing that, the Kogi Guber polls which is 36 days away is a litmus test for the nation’s electioneering process.