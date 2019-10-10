Loading...

Twenty-five ships carrying various products have arrived at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said in its daily publication on Thursday in Lagos.

It said nine of the vessels contained petrol, two contained diesel, while the remaining 14 ships would berth with base oil.

The NPA also stated that 21 ships carrying containers of general cargo, buckwheat and frozen fish, bulk salt, diesel, bulk sugar, bulk bauxite, bulk gypsum, were expected at the ports between Oct. 10 and Oct. 27.

NPA said that 14 ships are presently discharging buckwheat, bulk sugar, frozen fish, petrol, and general cargo.