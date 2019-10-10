Loading...

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Rangers International Football Club of Enugu has promoted four players from their feeder team into the senior team, an official said on Thursday.

The club’s Media Officer, Norbert Okolie, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the move was part of efforts to fortify the team for the 2019/2020 NPFL season.

“The integration of the budding talents from the feeder team into the main team was to fortify the senior team for the 2019/2020 NPFL season. That is what we do to encourage young talents. The promoted players are Alex Nnaji, Anthony Ogba, Chinedu Nwangwu, and Ifebuche Nweke, and they are all doing well with the big boys in training,’’ he said.

Commenting on the friendly match between Rangers International and Heartland FC of Owerri, Okolie hailed the resilience and technical depth of the Flying Antelopes, saying these earned them the victory.

Rangers International won the match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu 1-0, with 75th-minute substitute Christian Madu scoring the goal in the 90th minute.

“The game was a good test for both teams as they make final preparations for the forthcoming season,’’ the club spokesman said.