Dan Madami and his wife Rukaiyah on the dance floor

Loading...

It was a fusion of modernity and tradition when Rukaiyah Bello Matawalle, the daughter of Zamfara State governor married Muhtar Ahmed Dan Madami at the Emir’s palace in Maradun last weekend.

The newlyweds met at a Cypriot university, which they both attended.

The wedding, a seven-day affair was a carnival of sort, from the well-decorated event centre, the bridal shower and the dignitaries that graced the event.

Day One was Bridal shower that friends and family of the beautiful bride put together to celebrate the bride.

Some little tears from Rukaiyah Matawalle(centre)

Here is the bride: Rukaiyah Matawalle dressed in the traditional way

Rukaiyah and friends

Mum and daughter Rukaiyah

It was followed on Day 2 by a Cocktail party while the third day was the Fulani Day and the fourth, the Kamu day, an age long tradition.

Friends and family were treated to a sumptuous dinner on the fifth day while the sixth day was a traditional event, which all took place in the governor’s residence.

Heart to heart talk: Rukaiyah Matawalle and hubby Madami

Ahmed Madami and Rukaiyah Matawalle

The grand finale, the Fathia ceremony at the Emir of Maradun’s palace had the crème-de-la-crème in the society, attending

Rukaiyah Matawalle with her mum

Rukaiyah with her sister, the Little Bride

The star-studded wedding had nine serving and former governors among dignitaries. The governors include Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Emeka Ihedioha of Imo. Former governors Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa), Ibrahim Shema(Katsina), Rabiu Kwankwaso(Kano), Sule Lamido(Jigawa), and Ahmad Sani, (Zamfara).

Tambuwal, who stood as guardian to Rukaiyah, the bride, entrusted her into the hands of Abdullahi Babani, Madakin Katagum, who doubled as the groom’s representative.

Friends of Ahmed Dan Madami

Friends of Rukaiyah Matawalle

Another pose: Rukaiyah
Matawalle and friends

The Dan Madami’s contemplate the future

Funtime: Rukaiyah and friends