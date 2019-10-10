Loading...

It was a fusion of modernity and tradition when Rukaiyah Bello Matawalle, the daughter of Zamfara State governor married Muhtar Ahmed Dan Madami at the Emir’s palace in Maradun last weekend.

The newlyweds met at a Cypriot university, which they both attended.

The wedding, a seven-day affair was a carnival of sort, from the well-decorated event centre, the bridal shower and the dignitaries that graced the event.

Day One was Bridal shower that friends and family of the beautiful bride put together to celebrate the bride.

It was followed on Day 2 by a Cocktail party while the third day was the Fulani Day and the fourth, the Kamu day, an age long tradition.

Friends and family were treated to a sumptuous dinner on the fifth day while the sixth day was a traditional event, which all took place in the governor’s residence.

The grand finale, the Fathia ceremony at the Emir of Maradun’s palace had the crème-de-la-crème in the society, attending

The star-studded wedding had nine serving and former governors among dignitaries. The governors include Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Emeka Ihedioha of Imo. Former governors Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa), Ibrahim Shema(Katsina), Rabiu Kwankwaso(Kano), Sule Lamido(Jigawa), and Ahmad Sani, (Zamfara).

Tambuwal, who stood as guardian to Rukaiyah, the bride, entrusted her into the hands of Abdullahi Babani, Madakin Katagum, who doubled as the groom’s representative.